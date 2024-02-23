Falkirk's young Swifties can take part in Taylor Swift music camp this Easter
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Brain Hurren Music Academy (BHMA), based in Cow Wynd, Falkirk, is running a variety of week-long and day-long camps for ages five to 16 over the school break, but the Taylor Swift Camp is undoubtedly proving the most popular.
The fun and creative Taylor Swift themed performance-based workshop, will see participants take part in instrument demonstrations, have a chance to play guitars, keyboards, drums and synthesisers.
There will be singing, performance opportunities and the chance to record a Taylor Swift track in BHMA’s state-of-the-art recording studio.
Caroline Hurren, wife of Runrig keyboard maestro Brian, said: “We run Easter and Summer Band camps at our Falkirk and Stirling schools every year but we wanted to offer something a bit different this year. We’re big Taylor Swift fans and thought a Taylor Camp would be something young people would really enjoy.
"We’re also running our usual rock and pop Band Camps, but this is a fun new option for Swifties to come and enjoy all of the amazing facilities we have at the school. The first Taylor Camps we put on sale sold out in 48 hours so we’ve had to add other dates.
"It’s great that it’s introducing lots of new people to what we do here at the school and giving them a chance to get involved in music in a way that’s really fun and accessible to them, which is what it’s all about.”
Visit the website for more information.