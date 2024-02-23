Falkirk's young Swifties can take part in Taylor Swift music camp this Easter

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Brain Hurren Music Academy (BHMA), based in Cow Wynd, Falkirk, is running a variety of week-long and day-long camps for ages five to 16 over the school break, but the Taylor Swift Camp is undoubtedly proving the most popular.

The fun and creative Taylor Swift themed performance-based workshop, will see participants take part in instrument demonstrations, have a chance to play guitars, keyboards, drums and synthesisers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be singing, performance opportunities and the chance to record a Taylor Swift track in BHMA’s state-of-the-art recording studio.

Falkirk's Brian Hurren Music Academy will be running Taylor Swift Camps this Easter (Picture: Richard Shotwell)

Caroline Hurren, wife of Runrig keyboard maestro Brian, said: “We run Easter and Summer Band camps at our Falkirk and Stirling schools every year but we wanted to offer something a bit different this year. We’re big Taylor Swift fans and thought a Taylor Camp would be something young people would really enjoy.

"We’re also running our usual rock and pop Band Camps, but this is a fun new option for Swifties to come and enjoy all of the amazing facilities we have at the school. The first Taylor Camps we put on sale sold out in 48 hours so we’ve had to add other dates.

"It’s great that it’s introducing lots of new people to what we do here at the school and giving them a chance to get involved in music in a way that’s really fun and accessible to them, which is what it’s all about.”