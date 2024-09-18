Falkirk's young musicians and tutors asked to note thousands of pounds of new funding is available
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The YMI’s Access to Music Making and Strengthening Youth Music funds will be open for applications from 2pm on Thursday, October 10 following confirmation of the funding from the Scottish Government.
The Access to Music Making fund is for organisations and individuals based in Scotland, or those who are delivering programmes within Scotland, for the benefit of children and young people.
Iain Munro, CEO of Creative Scotland said: “We are pleased to announce the Scottish Government has confirmed the release of the remaining £1.8 million in Grant-in-Aid budget for the Youth Music Initiative in 2024/25.
"We recognise the time and effort that goes into applying for funding and know how vital these funds are for the sector. We understand how challenging recent events have been and sincerely thank everyone for their continued efforts in highlighting the value of culture and creativity.”
Visit the website for more information.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.