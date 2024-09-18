Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Creative Scotland has announced the Youth Music Initiative (YMI) funding will open for applications next month.

The YMI’s Access to Music Making and Strengthening Youth Music funds will be open for applications from 2pm on Thursday, October 10 following confirmation of the funding from the Scottish Government.

The Access to Music Making fund is for organisations and individuals based in Scotland, or those who are delivering programmes within Scotland, for the benefit of children and young people.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain Munro, CEO of Creative Scotland said: “We are pleased to announce the Scottish Government has confirmed the release of the remaining £1.8 million in Grant-in-Aid budget for the Youth Music Initiative in 2024/25.

The Access to Music Making funding will be open to applications next month (Picture: Submitted)

"We recognise the time and effort that goes into applying for funding and know how vital these funds are for the sector. We understand how challenging recent events have been and sincerely thank everyone for their continued efforts in highlighting the value of culture and creativity.”

Visit the website for more information.