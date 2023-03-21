Falkirk's young householders may be eligible for Council Tax reduction
Householders aged 16 to 24 living in the Falkirk area are being urged to check if they’re eligible for a reduction in Council Tax.
And households where all residents are under 18 qualify for a full exemption against council tax, water and wastewater charges.
Exemptions, or discounts, are also available for those in full-time education or an apprenticeship, or those providing or receiving care.
Residents can use Falkirk Council’s Benefits Calculator to determine what benefits they are entitled to and if they qualify for a reduction in council tax.
Paul Ferguson, council revenues and benefits manager, said: “Young householders aged between 16 and 24 on low income aren’t typically aware that they could be eligible for a reduction in their council tax payments.
“There are also many discounts and even full exemptions for different groups of people in that age range.”
Visit the Falkirk Council website for help with claiming welfare benefits or call (01324) 506070.