Falkirk's world famous Kelpies are now the stars of a new children's book

The already world renowned Kelpies will become even better known now an author has featured them in her latest children’s book.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Not only to the famous equine sculptures make an appearance in Mary Byford’s “I’ll Race You Again!”, but so does Blackness Castle and the River Forth.

Mary, from Limekilns, started her journey towards becoming an author during the COVID-19 lockdown. when as a way of entertaining her children.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was during this tense period I only truly discovered the hidden gems on my doorstep,” said the mum of three. “Like many others, I was trying to make my

Mary Byford will be signing copies of her book I'll Race You Again! at the Bo'ness Collective on Saturday, March 15 (Picture: Submitted)

children’s days as varied as possible during these restrictive times and we discovered a love of the nature on our doorstep and a pleasure to be found on the cycle path.’

Four years on and Mary’s first ever book tells the tale of William Badger and his family as he embarks on an exciting bike ride on the whole circular bike route around the River Forth, experiencing many magical encounters along the way.

I’ll Race You Again! features all the stunning landmarks along the River Forth, together with the amazing Scottish wildlife, beautifully illustrated by artist Dominic Hinchliffe.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In just eight short chapters, The Kelpies, Blackness Castle, Kincardine Bridge, Hopetoun House, The Lobster Pot in Blackness and the town of

Bo’ness are all interwoven into a story that celebrates the region.

Mary will be taking part in an interactive book signing event at the Bo’ness Collective, in South Street, on Saturday, March 15 from 12.30pm.