Falkirk's The Wine Library raises cash for Stand Up To Cancer

Staff at a Falkirk town centre licensed premises thanked customers for digging deep and helping them raise lots of cash for charity.
By Jill Buchanan
Published 23rd Nov 2023, 17:24 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 17:24 GMT

The Wine Library in Princes Street held a fundraising afternoon tea last Saturday.

Working with the nearby Cancer Research UK shop and its manager David Cumming, the venue was raising cash for Stand Up To Cancer.

As well as the tea, those attending were also able to give generously with a whisky auction and raffle.

The Wine Library’s event organiser Louise Young revealed that they had raised £1280 for the charity and thanked all those who attended and donated.

Giovanna Steel and Joyce Steel enjoying afternoon at The Wine Library's fundraiser.

1. Wine Library fundraiser

Giovanna Steel and Joyce Steel enjoying afternoon at The Wine Library's fundraiser. Photo: Mark Ferguson

The town centre premises were packed with people supporting their fundraising effort.

2. Wine Library fundraiser

The town centre premises were packed with people supporting their fundraising effort. Photo: Mark Ferguson

A great turn out to support The Wine Library Staff and the cancer charity.

3. Wine Library fundraiser

A great turn out to support The Wine Library Staff and the cancer charity. Photo: Mark Ferguson

Digging deep for Stand Up to Cancer, left to right, David Cumming, Jane Donald, Marie Auld and Louise Young.

4. Wine Library fundraiser

Digging deep for Stand Up to Cancer, left to right, David Cumming, Jane Donald, Marie Auld and Louise Young. Photo: Mark Ferguson

