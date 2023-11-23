Falkirk's The Wine Library raises cash for Stand Up To Cancer
Staff at a Falkirk town centre licensed premises thanked customers for digging deep and helping them raise lots of cash for charity.
The Wine Library in Princes Street held a fundraising afternoon tea last Saturday.
Working with the nearby Cancer Research UK shop and its manager David Cumming, the venue was raising cash for Stand Up To Cancer.
As well as the tea, those attending were also able to give generously with a whisky auction and raffle.
The Wine Library’s event organiser Louise Young revealed that they had raised £1280 for the charity and thanked all those who attended and donated.
