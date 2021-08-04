Falkirk's Stenhouse dancers head for Telford to take on the world

The event, which takes place in Telford on August 15, will feature thousands of competitors from countries all over the globe and is widely regarded as the best all-genre dance competition in the world for children and young adults.

The Stenhouse School of Dance’s “small but mighty” group of dancers have been working hard rehearsing for their big performance.

Established in 1956 by the legendary Irene Langlands , Stenhouse School of Dance began with classes in the Plough Hotel, Stenhousemuir and has expanded over the years to include classes in many different genres of dance at a number of locations, including The Studio, Melville Lane, Falkirk, the Dobbie Hall, Main Street, Larbert and Bo’ness Town Hall.

Over the years hundreds of children have taken exams in ballet, modern, tap, freestyle and acrobatic. They have also taken part in cabarets, charity events, dance displays and helped raise thousands of pounds for various charities.

Many former Stenhouse pupils have appeared in all the major musical theatre shows in London and touring companies or earn their living as professional dancers or choreographers, while others are now dance teachers in schools or colleges all over the world.

Stenhouse Dance World Cup team is sponsored by the MGA Academy of Performing Arts, who also provided them with their colourful outfits for the finals.

A dance school spokesperson said “Our dancers are working incredibly hard in rehearsals and are extremely excited to have this opportunity.”

The finals will be broadcast on three livestream channels.

For more information visit the website.

