Falkirk’s £147,000 boost to modernise playparks in region

The Scottish Government – which pledged to improve parks during this year’s Holyrood election campaign – says the money is the first round of £60 million worth of funding.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council welcomed the extra cash but did not yet have detail on where it would be spent.

They said: “We expect to receive a share of this funding of around £147,000 in September with increased allocations in future years.

Funding boost to modernise playparks

“The funding will help with the ongoing renewal of our existing play parks.

“Play parks have a huge role to play in helping with young people’s physical and mental wellbeing and we recognise that families and young people have appreciated play parks even more during the recent pandemic.

“This additional funding will help ensure investment in these important community assets.”

Minister for Children Clare Haughey said the government would “listen to children and young people” to ensure the cash is spent on “play spaces that work for all.

She said: “We know that play is an absolutely crucial part of children’s health and well-being and as we continue to recover from the pandemic, playing outside will allow children to reconnect with each other and allow them to return to enjoying their childhood.

“Our overall investment of £60m will ensure that all children have access to quality play in their own community.”

