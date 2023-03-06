Provost Robert Bissett was delighted to join members of Parzenica Polish Folk Dance Group at one of their rehearsals on Monday evenings. He said: “It’s wonderful to hear them spontaneously burst into song – they even had me up dancing. “It just great to see people so happy and enjoying and sharing their culture.”

The group is led by Renata Carter, who set up the group when she and her husband Anthony moved to Falkirk from Dublin last year.

Renata had danced for several years with the Dublin group Koniczyna (Shamrock) and found she desperately missed dancing and being part of the group. When she realised there was nothing similar locally, Renata advertised the new group hoping that even a couple of people would turn up.

Parzenica Scotland, Polish folk dance group, celebrates its first year anniversary. Pictured, left to right: Natalia Nowak; Renata Carter, founder; Provost Robert Bissett and Klaudia Sobczyk.

“I wasn’t sure if anyone would come so I kept saying even if two people come that will be fine. Then two people did turn up and I was very happy. Then the next week more came and the next week more again,” she said.

The group has now grown to 17 members.

For many months they met in Bainsford Parish Church hall but recently, they moved to a new base in the Dawson Centre in Langlees.

Renata, who recently completed an instructors’ course in Krakow, choreographs all of the dances, incorporates traditional elements from dances such as the polonaise.

Members of Polish folk dance group Parzenica Scotland rehearse

“I think it’s bringing a little bit of home to people,” she said.

While members rehearse in casual clothes – with Parzenica t-shirts for everyone and simple floral skirts for the women – their full performances use the colourful traditional costumes that are associated with Polish regions.

Just as important as the dancing, however, is the singing which erupts spontaneously when the group takes a break from dancing. The group also has a band, with Anthony on bass, Klaudia on clarinet and Robert on accordion.

Parzenica has been receiving regular invitations to take part in celebrations of Polish culture and eight members are currently preparing for the Polish Folklore Festival in London later this month. Then there will be a concert for Easter and for May 3, an important national holiday in Poland.

Going through their paces at the Dawson Centre are Parzenica Scotland

Once the London event is over, Renata plans to restart the children’s group which was paused over the winter – something she’s really looking forward to.

“We’ve had so many invitations to take part in events, it’s been amazing,” said Renata.

She’s very proud of how the members have come together as a group, learning songs and choreography with enthusiasm.