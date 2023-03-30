Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd, who joined Lothian and Borders Police back in 2008, recently took over from chief inspector Liam Harman and was quick to praise the work being done by colleagues in the region.

Chief inspector Kidd has worked in numerous roles in community and response policing and within Police Scotland's training, leadership and development unit, as well

as previously leading the volunteer coordination unit, overseeing the Police Scotland youth volunteers and special constables.

Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd is Falkirk's new area commander

She said: “It’s a real honour for me to return to Forth Valley and to the role as Falkirk’s Local Area Commander. In my short time in position, I have met with and

spoken with a number of colleagues as part of community and response policing, as well as some of our vital support staff and I am delighted with the high levels of

professionalism and dedication all of these individuals carry themselves with.

“My sincere thanks go to my predecessor Chief Inspector Harman for all his hard work and commitment during his time in the role and I wish him all the best as begins

his new position within Forth Valley Division.

“I’m under no illusions the coming months and years will be extremely challenging for policing, not only in Falkirk, but across the country, as a result of the continued

demands placed upon us and the ever-tightening budgets.