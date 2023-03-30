Falkirk's new top cop is full of praise for area's police officers
Falkirk’s new area commander has been delighted with the “professionalism and dedication” of police officers and support staff since she took over the post.
Chief Inspector Lynsey Kidd, who joined Lothian and Borders Police back in 2008, recently took over from chief inspector Liam Harman and was quick to praise the work being done by colleagues in the region.
Chief inspector Kidd has worked in numerous roles in community and response policing and within Police Scotland's training, leadership and development unit, as well
as previously leading the volunteer coordination unit, overseeing the Police Scotland youth volunteers and special constables.
She said: “It’s a real honour for me to return to Forth Valley and to the role as Falkirk’s Local Area Commander. In my short time in position, I have met with and
spoken with a number of colleagues as part of community and response policing, as well as some of our vital support staff and I am delighted with the high levels of
professionalism and dedication all of these individuals carry themselves with.
“My sincere thanks go to my predecessor Chief Inspector Harman for all his hard work and commitment during his time in the role and I wish him all the best as begins
his new position within Forth Valley Division.
“I’m under no illusions the coming months and years will be extremely challenging for policing, not only in Falkirk, but across the country, as a result of the continued
demands placed upon us and the ever-tightening budgets.
“However, I am committed to working closely with all of our partners to ensure we deliver the level of service our communities deserve.”