Falkirk's MECS team named as finalist in British care awards
Celebrating excellence across the social care sector, the awards highlight the dedication of individuals and organisations who deliver outstandin g care.
The team have been nominated in the Home Care Team category, which recognises the vital contribution of those supporting people at home to maintain their independence and to uphold dignified, personalised, high standards of care.
Over 3000 people in the Falkirk area are supported by the MECS team, which uses telecare equipment connected to a central control room and community wardens to provide 24/7 urgent response support.
When called upon, the team offer a wide range of help, including personal care and assistance following trips and accidents at home. With all colleagues trained in first aid, and with access to mobile defibrillators in every fleet vehicle, the service also provides immediate assistance ahead of further medical help arriving if needed.
Gail Woodcock, chief officer at Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “This nomination is a testament to the unwavering commitment of colleagues in the Mobile Emergency Care Service and their work within Falkirk’s communities to help people live independently, with confidence, in their own homes.
“Their compassion and professionalism ensures people feel safe and supported, knowing help is always close at hand. It’s fantastic to see their efforts recognised on a national level. Congratulations to the team, we are wishing them the best of luck for the awards night next month.”
The Great British Care Awards 2025 Scottish final will take place on 10 November in Glasgow.