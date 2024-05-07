Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Little Stars Nursery, based at Falkirk Stadium, has now received an award from day nurseries reviews site, daynurseries.co.uk for being one of the best out of 706 early years facilities in the country.

The nurseries were rated on overall standard, facilities and outside space, learning, resources and equipment and ICT, care, activities, staff, food and nutrition, management, cleanliness and safeguarding ,as well as value for money.

There are over 14,000 nurseries in the UK, with over 400,000 people working in the childcare sector. Around one million children in the UK attend a nursery, ranging in age from three months to five years old.

Parents have praised Little Stars Nursery and helped it win an award. Pic: Michael Gillen

Congratulating Little Stars, Amanda Hopkins, reviews manager of daynurseries.co.uk, said: “Being rated so highly by family and carers of children that attend the setting is a huge achievement.

“Our award is valuable recognition from parents and carers that this nursery is offering their children an excellent standard of care and a stimulating environment, which will help boost their development and hopefully create a lifelong love of learning.

Louise Hislop, nursery manager at Little Stars Nursery, said: “We work hard with our families to ensure we are providing outstanding care for our children. They are at the heart of everything that we do. As a team we are incredibly passionate and dedicated in what we love to do everyday.

