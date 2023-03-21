Falkirk's licensed businesses could remain open an extra hour to mark King Charles III's coronation

The meeting, which takes place on Wednesday morning, will see members decide if they will apply the one-hour extension and what date or dates it will be put in place.

The agenda states: “As Members will be aware, there will be a national bank holiday on Monday, May 8 to celebrate The King’s Coronation on Saturday, May 6. Section

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

67 of the Licensing (Scotland) Act 2005 enables a Licensing Board, if it considers it appropriate to do so in connection with a special event of local or national significance, make a determination extending hours by such period as the Board may specify in the determination.

Falkirk's licensed businesses could remain open for an hour longer to mark the coronation of King Charles III

"The extension of hours may apply to the whole of the Board’s area or only to specified parts of it, licensed hours generally or only to specified descriptions of premises,

and all licensed premises in the Board’s area or only to specify descriptions of such premises.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Members are asked to agree a position on the Coronation celebrations. It is thought that an extra hour for the celebrations would help local licence holders trying to

recover from the COVID-19 restrictions imposed on them in recent years."

At the moment the general trading hours for on-sales premises on Sundays to Thursdays is midnight and 1am on Fridays and Saturdays.