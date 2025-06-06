Falkirk's LGBTIQ+ community celebrates Pride at Kelpies this weekend

The LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club will be hosting a celebration of Pride at Falkirk’s world famous Kelpies this weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Guests and club members will gather at the iconic equine sculptures from 10am on Saturday, June 7, for “Proud Corners”, a special day of “connection and celebration”.

At 4.30pm, award-nominated poet Amy Jo Philip will share her work at the Breakfast Club’s regular meeting space in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A Club spokesperson said: “Proud Corners is our way of celebrating Pride where we live.”

The event will start off at the Kelpies in the morning and then move back to the club's Grangemouth base later in the day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.