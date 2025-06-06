Falkirk's LGBTIQ+ community celebrates Pride at Kelpies this weekend
The LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club will be hosting a celebration of Pride at Falkirk’s world famous Kelpies this weekend.
Guests and club members will gather at the iconic equine sculptures from 10am on Saturday, June 7, for “Proud Corners”, a special day of “connection and celebration”.
At 4.30pm, award-nominated poet Amy Jo Philip will share her work at the Breakfast Club’s regular meeting space in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road.
A Club spokesperson said: “Proud Corners is our way of celebrating Pride where we live.”
