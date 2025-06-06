Falkirk's LGBTIQ+ community celebrates Pride at Kelpies this weekend

By James Trimble
Published 6th Jun 2025, 16:35 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2025, 16:36 BST

The LGBTIQ+ Breakfast Club will be hosting a celebration of Pride at Falkirk’s world famous Kelpies this weekend.

Guests and club members will gather at the iconic equine sculptures from 10am on Saturday, June 7, for “Proud Corners”, a special day of “connection and celebration”.

At 4.30pm, award-nominated poet Amy Jo Philip will share her work at the Breakfast Club’s regular meeting space in Grangemouth Community Education Unit, in Abbots Road.

A Club spokesperson said: “Proud Corners is our way of celebrating Pride where we live.”

The event will start off at the Kelpies in the morning and then move back to the club's Grangemouth base later in the day (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

