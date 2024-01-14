When her family were told by a doctor that their toddler was unlikely to survive, little did they think that one day she would celebrate her 100th birthday.

But that’s exactly what happened when Michael and Agnes Waddell’s middle child Susan took ill in their home in Orchard Street, Camelon way back in the 1920s. Despite the doctor’s fears and mainly thanks to the efforts of her granny who looked after her till the infection eased, the youngster was to go on and live a long, healthy life.

Today, Susan turns 100 and will celebrate it in her high-rise flat in Greenbank Court, Falkirk where she has lived for over four decades, with a small party for family, friends and neighbours.

Born on January 14, 1924, Susan was brought up in Camelon with her two sisters, Tilda and Nessie in the family home which was just off what is today’s Main Street.

Susan Dickson with her card from King Charles III to mark her 100th birthday on January 14. Pic: Michael Gillen

She attended Carmuirs School and her first job was in service at one of the big houses in the village where she would spend her days cleaning – without the aid of all today’s equipment.

During the war years she was employed in a munitions factory where she would put the casings on the grenades.

Daughter Susan Ward recalled: “Mum would tell us that they had to ensure they were perfect with no blemishes on the casings.”

Her next job was to be at the Grange Foundry – which was on the site of what is now the Mariner Sports Centre – and that was where she met the love of her life, David Dickson.

With her family around her, Susan Dickson celebrates her 100th birthday. Pic: Michael Gillen

The couple married when Susan was 40 and their first home was a room and kitchen in Camelon’s Springbank, close to the Forth & Clyde Canal.

Later they were to move to the new homes being built in Tamfourhill before moving to nearby Greenbank Court.

Sadly David died after 18 years of marriage.

Daughter Susan said her mum was an active member of St John’s Church in Camelon, which then became Camelon Parish Church.

She said: “Mum was a regular attender at the women’s guild and also the fellowship. She was always helping out at anything being held in the church. A friend still occasionally takes her to meetings at Bethany Hall that she enjoys.

"She was always a very active person who has always loved spending time with her family. Now she still likes to read her newspapers and watch her favourite TV programmes.”

The family, including granddaughters Suzanne and Caroline, along with great-grandchildren Emily, 18, Samuel,13, and Owen, 14, had an impromptu get-together on Friday before Emily headed back to university, before the birthday celebrations proper today (Sunday).

Susan added: “She’s never said of any secret to a long life but she did tell us about the doctor warning her mum they were likely to lose her when she was only aged about two or three.