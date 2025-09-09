Falkirk's Kelpies to play a big part in helping horse riding charity

A local charity which uses horses to help transform lives will be enlisting the help of two of the world’s biggest “horses” to raise vital funds for the cause.

Falkirk Equi-Power is a registered charity and Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) member group that provides therapeutic and recreational equine activities for individuals of all ages with physical, learning, and mental health challenges.

The charity is inviting people to join their team taking on the Kelpies Experience on Saturday, October 11.

An “aerial exploration” of the world's largest equine sculptures, the Kelpies Experience is a 90-minute challenge which features an “exhilarating” climb up the world famous sculptures.

Falkirk Equi-Power uses horses to help transform lives (Picture: Submitted)

The challenge has been used by charities and organisations as a way to raise funds.

Equi-Power trustee Jennifer Kidd said: “Our horses are at the heart of what we do, so we couldn't think of a better way to raise money towards the costs of looking after them than climbing to the top of a horse's head.

"We've got a fantastic team of Equi-Power participants, volunteers and supporters signed up already, so we are looking for a few more daredevils to join them. We're encouraging anyone who has been involved with our charity or benefited from sessions to spread the word among their family and friends and help us smash our fundraising target."

Visit the website for more information.

