Falkirk's Kelpies provide backdrop for Shakespeare comedy classic
A “Pay What You Can” performance with admission on a first-come first-served basis, the HandleBards will pedal into the park on Wednesday, August 28 to tell the age old tale of mistaken identity and estranged twins.
Pedalling from venue to venue with all of their set, props and costumes on the back of their bikes, the HandleBards are a four-strong troupe of actors who are spending the summer bringing Shakespeare to venues across the UK in an environmentally sustainable way.
As this is an outdoor production, audience members are urged to bring a chair or blanket to sit on, a picnic to dig into, and dress for the weather conditions.
“Doors” open at 6pm and the show starts at 7pm.
