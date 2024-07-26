Falkirk's ironworks business park looking to expand and create more units
Colin McMillan lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 15, which was subsequently validated on Thursday, July 25, to alter a storage and distribution building to create additional floor space and new units, with new doors and windows at Ironworks Business Centre, Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, Bankside Falkirk.
The proposal is listed to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than September 24.
According to its website, the Ironworks Business Centre motto is “Flexibility to grow” and its owner’s state “no matter if you need a few square metres or a few hundred square metres, we can provide you with a perfectly sized environment for you and your team”.
The business centre, which opened in 2020, is based in a former iron works, with the historic structure undergoing a full conversion and re-model to become a space for offices and light industry.
