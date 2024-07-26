Falkirk's ironworks business park looking to expand and create more units

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Falkirk business park is looking for permission to expand and create new units with new windows and doors.

Colin McMillan lodged an application with Falkirk Council on July 15, which was subsequently validated on Thursday, July 25, to alter a storage and distribution building to create additional floor space and new units, with new doors and windows at Ironworks Business Centre, Castlelaurie Industrial Estate, Bankside Falkirk.

The proposal is listed to be decided by planning officers acting under delegated powers no later than September 24.

According to its website, the Ironworks Business Centre motto is “Flexibility to grow” and its owner’s state “no matter if you need a few square metres or a few hundred square metres, we can provide you with a perfectly sized environment for you and your team”.