Falkirk's Ironheart mural launched

Friday’s event on the site of the former Cockburn’s Gowanbank Foundry, saw the launch of the Ironheart mural symbolised by the unveiling of a bath sculpture next to the colourful artwork.

The mural, which is 49ft by 6ft, was created by Falkirk Made Friends (FMF), the group set up to safeguard the town’s working K9 phone boxes cast by the Carron Company.

Pupils from St Mungo’s High came up with some of the design.

Guests at the mural's launch event last week. Pic: Michael Gillen.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The launch was held in conjunction with an open day at FBS Plumbing.

Alison Sime, managing director of FBS, unveiled the bath sculpture on the day.

Among those present were Falkirk’s Provost Robert Bissett and Andrew Lain, president of the Scottish branch of the Institute of Cast Metal Engineers.

The bath which has been installed as a piece of art next to the mural was made in Grahamston at Cockburn’s Gowanbank Foundry in 1951, at a time when Falkirk was one of the UK’s biggest bath making centres.

Alison Sime MD of FBS Plumbing Solutions unveils an original cast iron bath.

The launch event also saw a special performance by Sarah Meikle as the Carron Company Phoenix and Eddy Mackenzie as Tam O’Shanter.

They performed a piece of theatre telling the tale of how the heat was turned on in Robert Burns’ Ellisland farm cottage by a Carron Co kitchen range, which perhaps fired him up to write Tam O’Shanter.