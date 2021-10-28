Falkirk's Howgate wants your help to spread Christmas cheer

Shoppers are being asked to help Santa spread some Christmas cheer by donating a gift to this year's appeal.

This week the shopping centre has launched its annual Christmas gift appeal, inviting locals to get involved and help brighten up a young person’s festive season.

And they hope that once again, as in previous years, the public will get behind their campaign.

Hundreds of children and teenagers have enjoyed the magic of Christmas thanks to their efforts.

Sadly, this year there are even more families struggling to make ends meet and they have difficulty providing enough food, far less the added pressure of providing toys and gifts for their children.

The Howgate’s Gift Appeal will ease the pressure felt by families as December approaches and helps those who without these gifts could be waking up to no presents on December 25.

Margaret Foy, marketing manager at The Howgate, said: “Over the years, Falkirk shoppers have shown huge generosity by donating a Christmas gift whihc is then given to a disadvantaged child.

"Unfortunately the pressure on family budgets is greater than ever so the centre has teamed up with Falkirk Delivers to make it easier to donate.”

Last year a new town centre gift card was launched by Falkirk Delivers which can be spent in any business that has registeredand now those wishing to donate can purchase one.

Margaret continued: “Those looking to donate can still drop off a toy or gift, but to make it easier and to support older children, there is now an option to purchase the town centre gift card online.

"The cards will be loaded and distributed with the donated gifts to Falkirk Council’s social work department and other local charities, schools and organisations in time for Christmas.”

If you would like to get involved, you can buy a present for a boy or girl, from birth to 17 years old, and hand it in unwrapped at the centre’s Help Desk.

To donate online, gift cards can be bought from https://www.collectionpot.com/pot/544725/

All donations must be received before Sunday, December 19 to ensure they can be distributed in time for Christmas.

For more information visit www.howgateshoppingcentre.co.uk

