Falkirk's Howgate Centre launches annual Easter Egg appeal

All donations will go to children who otherwise would miss out on a treat this Spring.

The appeal rolls into action this week with shoppers encouraged to donate an egg at the Egg Pod on the mall until Friday April .

It is sponsored by Wilko and the Bank of Scotland team which has pledged its support by offering to collect eggs at its High Street branch.

Easter eggs(Pixabay/Silviarita)

All eggs will be donated to, and distributed by, Falkirk Council’s social work services and then distributed to children who otherwise might not receive an egg this Easter.

Margaret Foy, Marketing Manager of The Howgate said: ‘We run our appeal annually and are always blown away by the generosity of our shoppers.

Wilko’s support through its Helping Hands Fund is great start and means we can help more children than ever before.

“Every donation is received gratefully and will make a huge difference to a local child this Easter.”

