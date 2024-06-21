Falkirk's history will soon be highlighted by vandal proof information boards
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Society Of John De Graeme lodged applications with Falkirk Council on April 15 to site the boards in and around Falkirk and permission was granted on Monday, June 17.
The boards will now be erected adjacent to the war memorial to the north west of the par three golf centre in Callendar Park, in Falkirk Trinity Church, Manse Place, and to the north west of Arnotdale Lodge, 29 Camelon Road.
According to the online planning documents the “Duralite” signs are weatherproof and vandal resistant.
It was stated the board will “not shatter when struck by a wide variety of missiles – from bullets to house bricks” and while a bullet “will obviously penetrate the sign” only a “small area around the hole will be damaged”.
And “thrown bricks may leave and impact mark but are then likely to bounce off”.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.