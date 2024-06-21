Falkirk's history will soon be highlighted by vandal proof information boards

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A historical society has been given the go ahead to place brand new information boards at sites of interest throughout the area.

The Society Of John De Graeme lodged applications with Falkirk Council on April 15 to site the boards in and around Falkirk and permission was granted on Monday, June 17.

The boards will now be erected adjacent to the war memorial to the north west of the par three golf centre in Callendar Park, in Falkirk Trinity Church, Manse Place, and to the north west of Arnotdale Lodge, 29 Camelon Road.

According to the online planning documents the “Duralite” signs are weatherproof and vandal resistant.

The plans has been lodged with Falkirk Council(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

It was stated the board will “not shatter when struck by a wide variety of missiles – from bullets to house bricks” and while a bullet “will obviously penetrate the sign” only a “small area around the hole will be damaged”.