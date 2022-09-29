Falkirk's hero gardener is not you average Joe

Joe McCarthy (55), who embarked on a four-month mercy mission to Ukraine, has reached the final four of the Act of Courage category in global-hearing specialist Amplifon’s search for the Best of British heroes.

He will now be invited to the virtual awards presentation on Tuesday, October 11 when the event will be hosted by BBC1 TV Breakfast and Radio 5 Live presenter

Rachel Burden, with Falklands War hero Simon Weston will be guest of honour.

Joe McCarthy and his dog Sumy

Joe, who runs gardening company Ready2Rock, was watching the conflict in the Ukraine unfold on television and felt drawn to help those trying to escape. He packed

up his tools and drove his van to Sumy, 25 miles from the Russian border, where people had been out of reach of any international rescue mission.

During his time in the country, he managed to rescue 70 people, four dogs, a cat and a budgie, paying for hotels and food using money collected via fundraising.

Joe McCarthy meets the Ukrainian troops during his mercy mission to the war-torn country

Joe said: “I felt sorry for the people trying to escape and I knew I had to do something. I packed up my van and told my family I didn’t know when I was going to come

back, and I ended up staying until I couldn’t get any more fuel."

At one stage, Joe was held at gunpoint by Russian troops who were travelling in a convoy of tanks, stealing his food, phone and cigarettes and ripping panels from his van.

They shot two of his tyres, forcing him to drive 15 miles until he found locals who could help him.

He said: “Some volunteers have been captured and sentenced to death, and that could have well been me, but I’d be there at the drop of a hat again if I had the money because they’re still in trouble and need help.

"I’ve got such a longing to go back and the plan now is to return and help them rebuild.”