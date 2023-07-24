Falkirk's Helix Park just hours away from hosting all action water safety event

Organised in collaboration with The Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA), Scottish Water, Falkirk Council, Scottish Canals, Police Scotland and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), the Water Safety Open Day runs from 11am to 4pm at the Helix Park – home of the world famous Kelpies.

The aim of the day is to raise awareness of safety in and around water and promote the water safety code and other work done by WSS.

A WSS spokesperson said: “The theme of this year’s World Drowning Prevention Day, facilitated by The World Health Organization (WHO), builds on last year’s ‘Do one thing’ for drowning prevention.

The water safety open event will take place at the Helix Park (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

"It suggests a series of calls to action, namely ‘Do one thing, improve one thing, ask one thing’ to prevent drowning. At the Water Safety Scotland event, members of the

public are invited to visit information and activity stands and watch and participate in water rescue demonstrations.

" A fun programme of activities includes free facepainting, beat the goalie, cold water challenge, as well as throwline and bandaging challenges. There will be the

chance to win some prizes on the day too.”

An average of 96 people drown in Scotland each year and the event hopes the event will give people the information and advice they need to help to reduce these deaths.

Scottish minister for community safety, Siobhian Brown said: “I welcome the opportunity to support the UN’s World Drowning Prevention Day. We are blessed with an

abundance of natural beauty and surrounded by waterways that can appear tempting during hot weather so this family friendly event is vital to provide key safety

messages to people.

“It is critically important people exercise extreme caution if venturing into open water and everyone heed all the safety advice as entering any waterway has an element of risk and can have tragic consequences.

