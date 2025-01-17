Falkirk's health and social care services looking to bridge £21 million budget gap

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A set of proposals focusing on service reform are being put to public consultation as Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership prepares to set its annual budget.

Reflecting a tough financial landscape across the public sector, the body responsible for local services is seeking to close a £21m budget gap over the next 3 years.

Covering a range of services delivered by Falkirk Council, NHS Forth Valley, community organisations, and providers, the budget affects social work, care at home, learning disability support, alcohol and drug support, GPs, mental health, and many more areas.

Members of the public and those working in local services are being asked for their views on a range of options which involve changes to the way services are delivered, increased service charges, and some reductions in the level of support available.

Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership is now looking at ways to reduce a £21 million budget gap (Picture: Submitted)

Alongside the set of 15 budget saving proposals, the partnership is also consulting on a new set of eligibility criteria which outline when social care support will be provided and what support will be available.

Gail Woodcock, chief cfficer of Falkirk Health and Social Care Partnership, said: “Reflecting the wide reach of our services, we are seeking the views of as many people living and working in the local area as possible.

“Prior to producing this set of proposals to help meet a £21 million budget gap, extensive work has been undertaken to reduce our spending and make efficiencies without impacting upon service delivery.

“While service change may be challenging, there is opportunity within this process to shape financially sustainable services which people in Falkirk can rely on well into the future.”

Marie Keirs, the partnership’s chief finance officer, added: “The tough reality of public finances, rising operating costs, and increased demand on services means that we can no longer rely on our reserve funding to cover ongoing spending.

“We must make changes to balance our budget on a recurring basis, or we risk significantly impacting the level of provision we can provide in future years. Through

this engagement process, we want to inform people of the potential changes ahead and assess the impact this might have on people, their families, our staff,

providers, and other local organisations.

“This will help us identify suitable alternative actions and provide the insight needed to inform a final decision by our board members.”

Changes proposed include exploring alternative overnight sleepover support, expanding the mix of organisations delivering care and support at home, the removal of non-pay related increases to providers and working with voluntary and community groups to redesign the way third sector support is funded in future years.

The partnership is also seeking to increase charges for social care, applying a five per cent increase to council-owned care home fees, an increase to meal costs at

housing with care properties and removing means testing for the Mobile Emergency Care Service to charge everyone a flat rate of £5 per week.

The combination of these increased charges will bring the maximum people will pay for non-personal care and day care to £50 per week for under 65s, and £33.60 per week for over 65s.

The engagement process is open until February 25 with feedback due to be presented to the partnership’s board in March.

Visit the website to take part in the online survey.