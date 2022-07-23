Falkirk's floral clock is ticking again

The landmark floral clock at the entrance to Falkirk’s Dollar Park is made up of more than 15,000 plants this year.

Many of them have been propagated and grown within Dollar Park’s walled garden which is kept looking good thanks to a partnership with Cyrenians and Falkirk Justice’s unpaid work teams.

This year, the planting design recognises the Queen’s Jubilee Year and to the team’s delight it’s keeping time as well as ever.

The floral clock design in Dollar Park for 2022

Lynda Ross-Hale, Cyrenians’ senior manager, said: “There are a number of months of behind the scenes work to ensure the clock is ready for planting in June and Cyrenians can’t thank enough our gardening team, unpaid work teams as part of Falkirk Justice Services and volunteers who ensure everything is ready.”

This is the fourth year of planting the Floral Clock since successful fundraising to reinstate the much-loved landmark was done by Falkirk Rotary, Friends of Dollar Park, Cyrenians and Falkirk Justice Services.

When it was finally ready in 2019, more than 400 hours had been poured into the year-long revamp by volunteers and teams completing community payback work.

Lynda added: “The hard work of propagating the plants from the clock means it is in a unique position that year on year the costs for flowers will reduce.”

She thanked the many members of the local community who have supported the project since 2017, in particular: George Stewart of Midland Electrical and the Rotary Club of Linlithgow Grange who excavated the old mechanism and totally refurbished it; ER Moffat of Bonnybridge, who manufactured new hands.

Midland Electrical placed the mechanism in the centre of where the clock was being located, supported by people on Unpaid Work from Falkirk Justice Services.

The planting consists of non-stop begonias, organdie begonias, alyssum, lobelia, hernaria, sedum, echeverias, sempervirums, pyrethrum and marigolds.