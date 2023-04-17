Despite her mother being told that her daughter may never read or write, Emily is now a BA (Hons) graduate and qualified Norland Nanny. She has also taken up a job in New York while planning a master’s degree and possibly a PhD.

“If you’d have told me aged 14 that I would be a qualified Norland Nanny working in my dream job in New York, I wouldn’t have believed you,” said the former Braes High pupil.

During her school years Emily, was diagnosed with diagnosed with dyspraxia, a condition which affects coordination, dyslexia which is a learning difficulty which causes problems with reading, writing and spelling, and dyscalculia which brings similar problems with numbers.

Emily Fyffe from Falkirk at her Norland Nanny graduation ceremony in March

“Growing up, I often struggled with education,” Emily admitted and remembers being told as a teenager that a university education was “unrealistic”. Yet her determination to earn the prestigious title of Norlander, or Norland Nanny as the world-famous fully qualified graduates of the college are known, meant that she wouldn’t let others’ “expectations on my future” stop her from achieving her goal.

Having grown up in a household filled with youngsters of all ages thanks to her mum’s role as a childminder, Emily knew that looking after children was something she wanted to do. However, how to achieve that aim was uncertain until her uncle, who at the time lived in Bath, Somerset which is home to the prestigious Norland College, suggested that this might be the place for her to study.

After failing her Higher prelims, some teachers at Braes High told her to forget about such an ambition.

"But others were more supportive,” said proud mum Lynne, “particularly support for learning teacher Miss White. She took Emily aside and said that she may have to achieve her goals the long way round but not to give up.

Emily at her graduation

"This was a tremendous boost to her confidence. She had a few sessions with a tutor, sat her Highers and achieved all B grades.”

In March, Emily attended her Norland diploma graduation ceremony, after passing both her three-year BA (Hons) degree in Early Years Learning and Development and the four-year Norland diploma with flying colours.

Her fourth and final year of Norland training was a fully paid year in employment as a probationary nanny, living and working with a family and their three-year old son in London. Emily supported her charge and employer family through his autism diagnosis.

“Our work together enabled him to develop holistically, and he began to take part in more groups and activities outside his home. It was amazing to see him flourish.” Emily’s own experiences with additional learning needs as a child enables her to have a level of understanding with small children facing similar issues, aided by specialist training and experience at Norland. Her empathy and desire to empower her charge meant that “everyone began to see the fun, confident, cheeky and outgoing little boy, who had become my best friend”.

Emily Fyffe has landed her dream job working as a Norland Nanny in New York

With the end of her year-long Newly Qualified Nanny placement Emily’s Norland training was complete. During her training, she learned to “never shy away from your learning disabilities. A In fact, it was a Norland lecturer who told her that everyone’s differences should be seen as “superpowers”.

Her experience with having additional learning needs in a university setting also taught her to be resilient and determined. “Because of my dyspraxia, I really struggled with sewing in my first year. During reading week, the lecturers spent three full days helping me to learn to sew and helped me with my assignments. At Norland, the lecturers always had time for me even if I just needed reassurance.”

Emily’s attitudes to learning have been so transformed by her time at Norland, that she now has plans to complete a master’s degree in special education and supporting children with challenging behaviour, and possibly a PhD in educational psychology.

She said: “I have a dream that one day I will open a non-profit nursery which focusses on early intervention for neuro-diverse children and those with behavioural needs, which centres around giving them the extra support they need to regulate their emotions.

“Norland has opened so many doors for me, I feel like anything is possible. Being able to put the theory into practice in my diploma and beyond has given me a hunger to learn more.”

Emily is now using her extensive passion and knowledge in her dream job, which she began in February, working as a full-time nanny for a little girl in New York City in the US.

“I am loving exploring the city through the eyes of my little charge. I enjoy supporting her development with creative activities and I am so excited to grow this already strong bond with my employer family.”

Reflecting on her daughter’s achievements, mum Lynne said: "To see Emily in her dream job in her dream location is simply amazing and words can’t describe how proud I am of her and all that she has achieved. Emily has never let her dyspraxia, dyslexia and dyscalculia hold her back, once she’s set her heart on a goal her determination and focus ensures she finds a way to achieve it."

Emily now looks forward to a bright future, with her dedication to supporting children at its centre.