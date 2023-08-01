Falkirk Delivers will be organising the event tomorrow (Wednesday, August 2).

The event runs from 10am until 4pm when the three main emergency services – police, fire and ambulance – will all be in the heart of the town with personnel and vehicles to engage with all the community, but particularly aimed at the youngsters.

There will also be a special "Quiet Hour" from 10am to 11am when no sirens will be used. This hour is designed to create a more comfortable environment for those who may be sensitive to loud sounds.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Delivers said: “Get ready for an action-packed event that honours our local heroes—the dedicated emergency services personnel who keep us safe every day. Witness thrilling live demonstrations, explore emergency vehicles up close, and engage in interactive activities for all ages.