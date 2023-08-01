News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk's emergency services day returns to town centre

The popular emergency services day in Falkirk town centre takes place this week.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 1st Aug 2023, 12:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 1st Aug 2023, 12:56 BST

Falkirk Delivers will be organising the event tomorrow (Wednesday, August 2).

The event runs from 10am until 4pm when the three main emergency services – police, fire and ambulance – will all be in the heart of the town with personnel and vehicles to engage with all the community, but particularly aimed at the youngsters.

There will also be a special "Quiet Hour" from 10am to 11am when no sirens will be used. This hour is designed to create a more comfortable environment for those who may be sensitive to loud sounds.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Delivers said: “Get ready for an action-packed event that honours our local heroes—the dedicated emergency services personnel who keep us safe every day. Witness thrilling live demonstrations, explore emergency vehicles up close, and engage in interactive activities for all ages.

“Meet the firefighters, paramedics, and police officers who work tirelessly to protect our community. Learn about their life-saving techniques and gain a deeper appreciation for their selfless efforts.”

Related topics:Falkirk