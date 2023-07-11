News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk's emergency services day returns to town centre

The popular emergency services day which takes place annually in Falkirk town centre is only a few weeks away.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 11th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Jul 2023, 14:21 BST

And it is now even closer after the organisers, Falkirk Delivers, brought the event forward to Wednesday, August 2 instead of the following week. The event runs from 10am until 4pm when the three main emergency services – police, fire and ambulance – will all be in the heart of the town with personnel and vehicles to engage with all the community, but particularly aimed at the youngsters.

A spokesperson for Falkirk Delivers said: “Get ready for an action-packed event that honours our local heroes—the dedicated emergency services personnel who keep us safe every day. Witness thrilling live demonstrations, explore emergency vehicles up close, and engage in interactive activities for all ages.

“Meet the firefighters, paramedics, and police officers who work tirelessly to protect our community. Learn about their life-saving techniques and gain a deeper appreciation for their selfless efforts.”

Everyone had great fun at emergency services day in Falkirk town centre in August 2022. Pic: Michael GillenEveryone had great fun at emergency services day in Falkirk town centre in August 2022. Pic: Michael Gillen
