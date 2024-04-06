Falkirk's Coo Park garden will show folk how good it is to grow later this month

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last year, over 2000 people across the UK participated in activities at their local community gardens.

This year’s initiative runs from April 22 to April 29 when over 100 community growing spaces will open their gates to welcome volunteers, both new and old, to explore ways to get involved in community growing.

The growing space for the Falkirk area – the Coo Park Community Growing Space – is located near the Dawson Centre, in David’s Loan, Bainsford.

The Coo Park garden will be marking Good to Grow week later this month(Picture: DLeonis)

A comparatively small growing area, the Coo Park space has eight raised beds, a pond, a polytunnel and a “wildlife hedge”.

The Coo Park space and other participating gardens will invite visitors to meet neighbours, learn new skills, and see how easy it can be to grow your own food.

Activities will range from seed swaps and garden tours to school visits, art exhibitions, panel discussions, and film screenings.

Lily O’Mara-Adembesa, Good to Grow coordinator, said: “Across the country, the Good to Grow network show us year after year the enduring value of community food growing in protecting local nature, helping to tackle food insecurity and strengthen community bonds.

"There are so many ways to get involved in your local garden and so many need volunteers to help keep these vital community hubs going. Have a look at our interactive map to see what our amazing gardens have going on in your area during Good to Grow week.

"It’s an opportunity inspire communities and showcase the social and health benefits of community growing. However, those who are inspired to set up new gardens often face serious challenges dealing with red tape and bureaucracy at local authority level.

"We're calling for a Right to Grow – a change in local authorities policies to make community growing accessible for many more groups. In a time of cost-of-living crisis, political turmoil and the epidemic of loneliness, these gardens are essential spaces for community connection and well being.