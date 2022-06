The products being recalled are Co-op’s tuna chunks in sunflower oil and tuna chunks in spring water.

These goods are purchased in packs of three 145 gram tins – the sell by dates of potentially affected products are best before August 31, 2026 and best before August 31, 2024.

Co-op stores have been forced to remove the food products from shelves