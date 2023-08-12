Falkirk's Charities Day called off at last minute due to forecast of heavy rain

The annual Charities Day, organised by Falkirk Delivers with the Rotary Club of Falkirk, was due to be held on the High Street between 10am and 4pm.

However, late yesterday the decision was taken to call it off due to the weather forecast of heavy rain expected in the area.

The popular event should have been packed with stalls as local groups and organisations highlighted the work they do, as well as raising much-needed cash for their worthy causes.

Strathcarron Hospice stall and volunteers at last year's Charities Day. Pic: Alan Murray

Earlier this week the organisers said: "Whether you're passionate about crafts, merchandise, or simply want to have fun, Falkirk Charities Day has something for everyone.”

But they were forced to call it off as the Met Office forecast a day of downpours for central Scotland.

In a message on social media, Falkirk Delivers said: “We have made the difficult decision to postpone our annual Charities Day due to heavy rain forecasted for tomorrow.”

However, the good news is that they have rescheduled the event to Saturday, September 16.

It’s the second weekend in a row that bad weather has impacted on community events. Last Saturday’s Bonnybridge Gala Day managed to hold its parade in dry weather but during the crowning ceremony the rain arrived, while the Cyrenians’ Summer Fete in Dollar Park was also a wash out in the afternoon with only a few brave souls attending.