Staff at a popular Falkirk wedding outfitters are celebrating after picking up a top award for the second consecutive year.

Catwalk lifted the trophy in the Mums Outfit category at the prestigious Your Scottish Wedding Awards held last week.

A delighted owner, Pauline Spiers, said: “This is always a special award to win as so much of it is based on customers voting for you.

"Only mums of the bride and mums of the groom who bought their outfit from us during the 12 month period are eligible to vote. It’s rewarding to see how much they have been delighted with the service provided that they take the time to vote. And to win it for the second year in a row is wonderful.”

Winners of the Mums Outfits category and the Your Scottish Wedding Awards. Pictured with colleagues is Pauline Spiers holding the award. Pic: Michael Gillen

Those with the most votes are then asked to compile a business review before a panel of experts from the wedding industry look at all there responses and select a winner.

Pauline, who has run the shop in Princes Street for almost 20 years, said: “The judges don’t see who the entry is from so they’re judging it blind. We attended the event at the Doubletree by Hilton in Glasgow on November 12 and were delighted to win. We had a wonderful night celebrating with our Catwalk family.”

They are now busy looking ahead to next year's wedding season with their new ranges arriving daily.

Pauline added: “Our 2024 diary for wedding appointment is now open. We’ve made a massive investment in our ranges for next year and there are some fantastic pieces. We’re also busy with festive partywear and Christmas gifts so it’s all go.”

There was another local winner at the awards with Glenbervie House Hotel winning the Venue (Stirling) award thanks to votes from all its happy wedding couples.