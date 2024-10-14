The Kit-tea Cafe in Cockburn Street is hosting its first Grief Cafe on Thursday. (Pic: submitted)

The team at Falkirk’s cat cafe are preparing to host the town’s first grief cafe this week.

The drop-in session at the cafe in Cockburn Street on Thursday, October 17 is being run in conjunction with Scottish Grief Cafes and will provide a space for those who are navigating the complex emotions of grief.

Scottish Grief Cafes began in the Borders and are a safe and supportive place for people to share memories, feelings, stories, experiences and to connect with others who understand.

The cafes are not a form of counselling or therapy and are free for anyone to attend.

A grief cafe already runs in Larbert, however Becky Donnelly, owner of The Kit-Tea Cafe, will now run a session on the third Thursday each month, offering another option for those living with grief in the Falkirk area.

Becky said: “There’s not a lot of support in Falkirk for bereavement. I lost my mum really suddenly about five years ago and we struggled as a family.

"I came across Scottish Grief Cafes and thought it aligned with our values at the cat cafe, and thought hosting a grief cafe would be good for me and my family as well as others in the community.

"It’s not a way to have a free session with our cats, it’s a drop in session for those who want to talk or to listen. There’s no structure or advice, it’s just a chance to meet others who know what it’s like to have lost someone.

"There’s no pressure to talk or share if you don’t want to. Everyone is welcome.

"There’s no rules, just come along have a cup of tea and a biscuit and feel you’re with people that at least just understand.

"If anyone’s unsure or wants more information before coming along I’d encourage them to get in touch with me.”

The Grief Cafe will run on the third Thursday of each month from 4.30pm to 6pm, with the first session on Thursday, October 17. The grief cafe is free to attend for anyone aged 18 and over.

For more information contact Becky by emailing [email protected] or call 07549 009308.