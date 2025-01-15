Falkirk's Callendar Pharmacy donate to Scott Martin Foundation
The team at Callendar Pharmacy in Thornhill Road bought goods to make three large gift hampers and throughout December sold raffle tickets to their customers.
Thanks to everyone’s generosity, this week they handed over a cheque for £800 to The Scott Martin Foundation.
Scott Martin was only 16 and a talented young sportsman when he died in January 2021.
His mum Samantha Merrilees set up the foundation in his memory to support young people through mental health by working alongside other local mental health organisations and local sporting associations.
As well as the charity, she and husband Andrew run Merrilees Family Funeral Directors based in Thistle Street, close to the pharmacy.
Tracey Eddie from Callendary Pharmacy said everyone was delighted to support such a worthwhile local cause.
