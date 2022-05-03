Falkirk's Callendar Park venue for 5k run in aid of Forth Valley Sands

More than 100 people took part in the event which was held in aid of Stillbirth and Neo-natal deaths (Sands).
The charity provides support to those who have suffered the heartache of losing a child through stillbirth.
This is the third year that the fundraising event – organised by Kellie Cunningham from Denny - has taken place.
The events in 2018 and 2019 raised a total of £68,000.
It has not been held for a few years due to the pandemic, but the runners were back out on Sunday morning to raise awareness and funds for the cause.
The final total of this year’s fundraising efforts is not yet know.
