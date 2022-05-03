Runners turned out to support Sands Forth Valley at the Callendar Park event on Sunday. Pictures: Scott Louden

Falkirk's Callendar Park venue for 5k run in aid of Forth Valley Sands

Fundraisers put their best feet forward on Sunday when they stepped out for a 5k charity fun run in Callendar Park.

By Fiona Dobie
Tuesday, 3rd May 2022, 4:30 pm

More than 100 people took part in the event which was held in aid of Stillbirth and Neo-natal deaths (Sands).

The charity provides support to those who have suffered the heartache of losing a child through stillbirth.

This is the third year that the fundraising event – organised by Kellie Cunningham from Denny - has taken place.

The events in 2018 and 2019 raised a total of £68,000.

It has not been held for a few years due to the pandemic, but the runners were back out on Sunday morning to raise awareness and funds for the cause.

The final total of this year’s fundraising efforts is not yet know.

1. Sands 5k, Callendar Park

The fundraiser took place in Callendar Park on Sunday morning.

Photo: Scott Louden

2. Sands 5k, Callendar Park

Kristen Watson, husband Gary and daughter Holly, 7, were among those taking part in the fundraiser.

Photo: Scott Louden

3. Sands 5k, Callendar Park

Time for a selfie.

Photo: Scott Louden

4. Sands 5k, Callendar Park

The Wallace High Warriors from Stirling took part.

Photo: Scott Louden

