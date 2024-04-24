Falkirk's Callendar park ready to put on fifth annual Awakening festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Founded by Maureen and Neil Kilgour and the late David Irvine, the event is now in its fifth year and is Scotland’s only festival geared exclusively for anyone with a disability and their family and friends to enjoy.

Taking place from noon on Sunday, June 2, Awakening is an inclusive festival where people come together to “revel in music, food and unforgettable experiences”.

A festival spokesperson said: “The air will be filled with laughter as children are entertained by captivating performers. Then get ready to dance to live bands, DJs and Singers.

Dionne Hickey is just one of the top turns at this year's Awakenings Festival(Picture: Scott Louden, National World)

“Witness the mesmerizing circus of fire act that will ignite your senses, and have fun in the fairground on the Carousel and side stalls. Join us for an unforgettable day of unity, diversity, and celebration at Awakening The Festival.”

Areas of the public park, like the sensory sanctuary, will be devoted to specially designed spaces providing a range of experiences to engage and stimulate the senses, offering individuals, especially those with sensory sensitivities or specific needs, a comfortable and enjoyable place where they can explore, relax, and engage with their surroundings in a positive way.

Festival goers can also spend time with therapy horses and dogs, as well as visit the Animal Man Mini Zoo and enjoy the static display of emergency vehicles, browse through market stalls.

There will be plenty of food outlets available on the day to keep people fed and watered so they can enjoy the festival to the fullest.