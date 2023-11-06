News you can trust since 1845
Falkirk's Callendar Park fireworks display 2023 in pictures

The skies above Falkirk were lit up on Sunday evening as the town hosted its annual fireworks display.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 6th Nov 2023, 11:31 GMT
Updated 6th Nov 2023, 15:57 GMT

Thousands turned out wrapped up warm for the occasion in Callendar Park. The event was once again organised by Falkirk Council and attracted visitors from both near and far.

Ahead of the start of the display, local DJ Craigie P played the tunes to entertain the crowds. The community event was free to attend.

Speaking on Monday, Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Falkirk Council leader, said: “Last night the firework display at Callendar Park certainly lit up the evening sky providing a spectacular and colourful event for everyone who came along.

“The annual display attracted an audience of around 30,000 with some people gathering at the park two hours before the display started. Everyone was kept entertained by DJ Craigie P who had the crowd dancing, singing and lighting up the park with their phones.

“A big thank you has to go to the combined team of Council, Emergency Services and Security staff who worked incredibly hard to make sure the event went off safely for the thousands of locals and visitors who attended on the night.”

Photographer Scott Louden was among those attending the event. Are you, or anyone you know, among those to feature in our gallery of his images?

The annual fireworks display in Falkirk's Callendar Park on Sunday, November 5.

1. Fireworks in Callendar Park

The annual fireworks display in Falkirk's Callendar Park on Sunday, November 5. Photo: Scott Louden

Scott with Lexi, 11; Ava, 9; and Niamh, 10, from Bo'ness were among those enjoying the fireworks on Sunday.

2. Fireworks in Callendar Park

Scott with Lexi, 11; Ava, 9; and Niamh, 10, from Bo'ness were among those enjoying the fireworks on Sunday. Photo: Scott Louden

The display, organised by Falkirk Council, brought thousands of people together to enjoy Bonfire Night safely.

3. Fireworks in Callendar Park

The display, organised by Falkirk Council, brought thousands of people together to enjoy Bonfire Night safely. Photo: Scott Louden

Kelly with daughter Brook and Kelly's Mum Jan, from Lasswade, at Sunday night's event.

4. Fireworks in Callendar Park

Kelly with daughter Brook and Kelly's Mum Jan, from Lasswade, at Sunday night's event. Photo: Scott Louden

