Falkirk's Burnbrae residents joined by veterans for Remembrance event

Staff at Burnbrae Care Home next to Dollar Park organised for members of the Regimental Association of the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders Grangemouth branch to come along and join them for an afternoon tea on November 11.

Resident Robert Edington, 96, and originally from Camelon, was a member of the Army Catering Corps and is an honorary member of the Regimental Association.

Mike Naismith also came along to play the bagpipes and provide some entertainment for the residents and guests.

Next big date in the busy Burnbrae diary is their Christmas Fayre on Saturday, November 30. They’re inviting people to join them between 1pm and 4pm on the day where there will be stalls, raffles, fun characters to meet and greet.

This will be followed up by their Christmas party which this year takes place in Camelon Social Club on December 5.

Burnbrae Remembrance 2024

Burnbrae Remembrance 2024

Burnbrae Remembrance 2024

Burnbrae Remembrance 2024