Falkirk's Buon Appetito and Three Little Pigs owners hand over £6k+ to charities

The organisers of a fundraising charity ball have thanked everyone who helped make the event a success.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two Falkirk businesswomen spent months planning the fundraiser for charities close to their hearts.

Simona Minchella, who runs Italian deli Buon Appetito in Falkirk’s Grahams Road, and Izzy Kerr of Three Little Pigs in the town’s Callendar Riggs held the event in Grangemouth Town Hall on May 3.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They served a three-course meal to 271 people with both providing the food and labour free of charge.

Izzy Kerr, left, of Three Little Pigs and Simona Minchella, right, of Buon Appetito, hand over the cheque to Maggie's Forth Valley. Pic: Contributed

Entertainment came from favourite local singer Dionne Hickey and there were lots of prizes to be won on the night – with generous local businesses and individuals donating over 50 items to be won.

Simona and Izzy were delighted to raise £6261 which was split between Maggie’s Forth Valley and the MS Society.

This week the pair said they were thrilled to be able to hand over cheques to both charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simona said: “We did it – raised a whopping £6261 to be split with Maggie’s and MS society.

Simona Minchella, left, of Buon Appetito, and Izzy Kerr, right, of Three Little Pigs, hand over the cheque to the MS Society. Pic: Contributed

"Thanks to everyone involved, from family, friends, both of our teams that work so hard on a daily basis to ensure the standards of our business.

“We are still feeling very grateful and on a massive high, for what we have accomplished – it helps show the community how great it is to give a little.”

Posting on social media, Izzy said: “I’ve had the most amazing afternoon – to see what these amazing charities do on a daily basis is so humbling. These guys are truly inspirational. Thank you for taking the time to meet us today.

“We’re truly honoured to be able to help in any way we can.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This was for my mum who I lost to MS and my amazing auntie Yvonne who we lost to cancer a few years ago. They were both the most inspiring, strong women and I will keep doing these charity events for as long as I physically can.”

She had previously thanked everyone who helped with the preparation, cooking and serving of the food, saying: “I’ve never seen so many hard working people come together like they did last night.”