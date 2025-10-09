Falkirk's Blooming Bairns thank those who have helped the group flourish in its first 12 months

Members of the Blooming Bairns held a special ‘thank you’ event recently to recognise and celebrate the businesses, funders and organisations who have supported the community group over the past year.

The gathering was a chance for members to personally thank many of the people and partners who have helped the group grow.

The group was set up around 12 months ago in a bid to enhance the look of the town centre and to make it bloom.

Blooming Bairns is made up of a team of volunteers who are passionate about creating a vibrant and welcoming atmosphere by improving the town centre’s natural areas.

Members of the Blooming Bairns with the businesses that have supported the group with staff volunteering to help. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

The group has a shared vision of revitalising Falkirk’s public spaces, focusing on planting flowers, creating green spaces and fostering community pride.

Since its formation, it has grown from strength to strength thanks to a partnership with Falkirk Delivers.

The invaluable knowledge, connections, funding and hands-on involvement of the Falkirk Delivers team has played a key role throughout the group’s journey and has enabled a year of “growth, community engagement and meaningful impact”.

Over the past 12 months, Blooming Bairns has benefitted from eight ‘Volunteer Days’ by companies including Virgin Media, Craneware, William Hill, Rosebank and Certas Energy, with each making a significant impact on local projects.

The Rotary Club of Falkirk donated £1000 to the Blooming Bairns. Pictured are: Rotary President Mary Sneddon; Jacqueline Balfour, Blooming Bairns chair and June McAlpine, Rotary club public image chair. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Jacqueline Balfour, chair of Blooming Bairns, said: “We simply couldn’t have achieved as much without the Volunteer Days. They gave us the capacity to make a much bigger impact across the town centre, especially on the High Street, Newmarket Street and Cow Wynd.”

Thanks to generous funding support from the CVS Falkirk Communities Mental Health and Wellbeing Fund; Asda Foundation; CFSLA and Action Earth, the group has been able to set up the tools and structure needed for long-term impact. The support also funded the planting of over 1600 new plants, the installation of 35 whisky barrel planters and the formation of a new volunteer team in Callendar Park.

Local businesses and residents have also stepped up to help with donations of time, money and materials.

Blooming Bairns say a special thanks to Mr and Mrs Mitchell, The Rotary Club of Falkirk, HMP Falkirk, Falkirk Council, Aroma Cafe, Brightstone Spaces, Mortons Demolition, John Fotheringham, McDonald’s, Moment in Frame, Ash Salon, RBS, Soledad Therapist, Barracuda and most recently Klondyke Garden Centre for their contributions which include everything from litter picking and watering to providing plants, supplies and monetary donations.

The Blooming Bairns have been working in other parts of the town, including by the high rise flats in Callendar Park. (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Jacqueline said: “This event was about more than just saying thank you, it was about recognising the power of community and the incredible things we can achieve when we work together.

"We are deeply grateful to every single person, group and business that has stood beside us this year.”

The group also extended thanks to members of the public who have supported them in countless way, from kind words and treats during workdays to generous donations that help keep the initiative thriving.

Jacqueline added: “Blooming Bairns continues to grow, beautify, and bring the community together, one bloom at a time.”

For more information about Blooming Bairns or to get involved, please visit the Facebook group Blooming Bairns or email [email protected]