Falkirk Youth Theatre to perform hit musical Legally Blonde

It was a case of all hands and paws on deck as dress rehearsals got underway for Falkirk Youth Theatre’s new production, Legally Blonde – The Musical.

The show, which will run from November 13 to 17 at FTH Theatre, is based on the hit film of the same name which follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

Elle will be jointly played by talented young actresses Holly Cunningham (14) and Kasie Campbell (15).

Mollie the chihuahua is taking on the role of Bruiser the dog while Johnson American Bulldog Lokie will star as Rufus.

Producer Caroline McCoo said: “Legally Blonde is a show that guarantees the audience will leave with huge smiles on their faces at the end of the night.

“It’s fun, sassy and fast paced and full of show stopping songs and spectacular dance routines.

“The show stays very true to the film that everyone knows – it’s just made better by adding lots of amazing songs. Audiences should be warned though to expect pink and lots of it!”

Caroline said six-month-old Mollie and three-year-old Lokie were chosen because of their looks, temperaments and personalities and are loved by the whole cast.

Mollie lives with owners Gary and Kirsty Creegan and six-year-old Millie in Redding, while Rufus lives with Christine Smith in Grangemouth.

For tickets to the show visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org