Falkirk Youth Theatre ready to bring Oliver! to the Grangemouth Town Hall stage

The Falkirk Youth Theatre cast of Oliver! are looking forward to their performances. (Pic: Alan Potter)

Members of Falkirk Youth Theatre are hoping to leave their audiences wanting more when they stage their production of the hit musical Oliver! this week.

The young cast are set to tread the boards at Grangemouth Town Hall with the popular tale from Thursday, November 14 to Saturday, November 16.

The classic musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, Oliver Twist, brings the streets of Victorian England to life.

Orphaned Oliver finds acceptance amongst a group of petty thieves and pickpockets led by Fagin, but when the orphan is captured for a theft he did not commit the benevolent victim Mr Brownlow takes him in.

The musical features all the popular tracks including Food Glorious Food.

Fearing the safety of his hideout, Fagin employs Bill Sykes and Nancy to kidnap him back, threatening Oliver’s chances of discovering the true love of a family.

The talented young members of FYT have been busy rehearsing for weeks with a split cast taking on the lead roles over the four performances, including a Saturday matinee.

Both the junior and senior groups of the company have come together for this latest production and are excited to bring it to the Grangemouth Town Hall stage.

Audiences can expect all the well-known and well-loved songs from the musical including ‘Consider Yourself’, ‘As Long as He Needs Me’ and ‘Food Glorious Food’.

Oliver meets the Artful Dodger. (Pic: Alan Potter)

For ticket information visit https://www.falkirkleisureandculture.org/whats-on/falkirk-youth-theatre-presents-oliver/

Cast

(Thursday/Friday performances): Oliver Twist – Aaron Fotheringham; Fagin – Ciara Watson; Dodger – Sonny Downey; Nancy – Jaye LeHardy. (Saturday performances): Oliver Twist – Isla Aitken; Fagin – Bailey Howarth; Dodger – Amberly Howarth; Nancy – Rebecca Lees. Bill Sykes – Orson Kerr; Bet – Anna Juner; Mr Bumble – Faye Campbell; Widow Corney – Katie Mackay; Mr Brownlow – Luke Callaghan; Mr Sowerberry – Alex Hogg; Mrs Sowerberry – Heather Davidson; Charlotte – Lexi McDougall; Noah Claypole – Niamh Mitchell; Dr Grimwig – Beth Began; Mrs Bedwin – Layla Hutton; Old Sally – Orla Chambers; Charley Bates – Cameron Hill; Workhouse assistant 1 – Cavan Johnston; Workhouse assistant 2 – Holly Parke; Rose Seller – Niamh Mitchell; Milk Maid – Zoe Arnott; Strawberry Seller – Chloe Yates; Knife Grinder – Cameron Hill; Bow Street Runners – Luisa Wilson and Evie Sneddon; Orphans/Fagin’s Gang – Alexa Sibbald, Amy Morrison, Arran Farrell, Ben McDougall, Carly Blackley, Charlotte Sheail, Chloe Dey, Corinna Thomson, Eleanor Morrison, Ellis Doney, Emily Armstrong, Erin Kenny, Ethan Flynn, Felicity Crombie, Freya McIntyre, Hannah Ryan, Izzi Anderson, Jackson Downey, Katie Shumacher, Luke Hannah, Nevin Woods, Orlagh Lindsay, Payton Sweeney, Roisin Thomson, Rowan Paton, Ruby Clark, Sophie Pascall, Wilson Anderson; Consider/Pub Goers/Who Will Buy – Amy Yates, Evie Sneddon, Kasey-Lee Gallacher, Keeley Owen, Kenzi Leadbetter and Luisa Wilson.