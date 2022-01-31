Falkirk youth theatre members walk 2022 miles for 2022 in fundraising challenge

Members of Project Theatre along with their family and friends have walked 2022 miles for 2022.

As January comes to a close, the team from Project Theatre have smashed their 2022 mile target – keeping connected and active while raising cash for the charity organisation at the same time.

The fundraising challenge follows on from the success of a similar event last year.

Jamie O’Rourke, founder and artistic director of Project Theatre, said: “During the Christmas/New Year lockdown in 2021, we decided to keep connected and keep active whilst raising money for our charity by walking 500 miles in January.

Youngsters of all ages got involved in the challenge which has so far raised £300.

“It was opened up to members, parents, friends, family and the wider community who all walked their own paths, in their own areas, and at their own pace, but we did it together by sharing and celebrating our journeys through sharing photos, videos and the miles they clocked up.

“The initiative was so successful and so widely enjoyed we ended up smashing our original target very early on and walked over 1000 miles in the time we had.

“This year we upped our game again and challenging ourselves to walk 2022 miles for 2022.

“We’ve started the year off in the best way possible by getting out and about in the fresh air, enjoying nature and time with our family and friends.

Project Theatre received the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) Youth Award for its efforts and creativity online during lockdown and when back in person.

"We are so proud of everyone and thank you to everyone who donated.

“What a way to get our year off to the best start possible.

“We are absolutely buzzing and so proud of our collective achievement.”

Ahead of the weekend, there were just over 240 miles left to reach the total, but members gathered for a walk at the Helix to complete the last miles together.

It had been intended for a walk to take place on Saturday as well as Sunday morning, but Storm Malik put a stop to Saturday’s group walk and instead the miles were completed on Sunday.

The group’s fundraising efforts have so far raised over £300 for the company.

However it’s not just the completion of their walking challenge that has seen exciting times for those involved in Project Theatre in recent months.

At the end of last year the theatre company was delighted to be awarded the National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) Youth Award for the organisation’s efforts and creativity online during lockdown and when back in person, including launching its own online PT TV platform.

In person classes have recently returned with new students being welcomed into the Project Theatre fold.

Classes for youngsters between the ages of three and 11 are proving popular on Saturdays in the company’s studio in Grangemouth’s La Porte Precinct with places filling fast and some being at full capacity.

Both the Junior and Youth theatre sections of the company – those aged eight and over – are looking ahead to their production of Peter Pan which will take place in October at Falkirk Town Hall.

To find out more about Project Theatre visit www.projecttheatre.org and to contribute to the 2022 fundraising walk click here.

