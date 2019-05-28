Falkirk youth projects share £80,000 lottery boost

Two organisations in Falkirk are among 29 in Scotland to share £1.9 million of funding from the National Lottery’s Young Start fund.

Stenhousemuir Football Club Community Interest Company received £21,100 to develop a youth sports coach developing pathway which will allow young people to develop key skills and gain formal qualifications in the sport of their choice.

LinkLiving Limited also received a cash boost of £66,000 to help develop its existing ‘Steps to Resilience’ programme which provides trauma-informed support for young people who have had adverse childhood experiences and are disengaged from school, training or employment.

Young Start is a multi-million pound programme delivered by the Big Lottery Fund which rewards projects that help children and young people thrive and realise their potential.

Groups that involve young people in the design, running and evaluation of projects can apply for grants of between £10,000 and £100,000 for activities that focus on changing the lives of children and young people aged between eight and 24.

National Lottery Community Fund chair Maureen McGinn, said: “Young Start aims to support youth-led projects that help young people to grow in confidence and play an active part in realising their potential.

“The 29 projects announced are not only working towards this aim but are great examples of the impact that can be made when young people are at the heart of project design and delivery.

“It is fantastic to see that young people will play an active role in designing their futures and I am absolutely delighted to announce this funding.”

To find out more about Young Start grants visit www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/…/programmes/young-start or contact 0300 123 71110.