The Tamfourhill Tenants and Residents Association, which works with young people aged eight to 24, encourages youth-led community action in the Camelon and Tamfourhill area and the £99,979 of funding from Youth Start will allow a newly appointed youth development officer to work with 200 young people and 20 volunteers over the next three years.

The organisation is currently involved in the the Safer Streets Youth Action Project, which aims to engage young people across Camelon, Bantaskin and Tamfourhill and make the streets safer for everyone over the summer nights.

The new project is building on the ongoing success of the local community safety work of the Our Place Camelon and Tamfourhill initiative and will support and

The Twilight Sports programme is just one of the initiatives engaging youngsters in the Camelon and Tamfourhill area

connect with the weekly Twilight Sports programme which operates on Friday nights at different public parks in Camelon and Tamfourhill.

National Lottery Community Fund, Scotland chairperson Kate Still, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to continue funding such a broad range of vital projects for young people all over Scotland.

"We are always keen to support projects that put Scotland’s young people at the heart of the development and running of services. If your group has an idea how you would make this happen, then we’d love to hear from you.”