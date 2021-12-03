Falkirk youth charity celebrates windfall of £1500 funding
Falkirk youth charity, Go! Youth Trust, is celebrating after receiving a £1500 funding boost from local home-builder CALA Homes (West).
The project, based on Falkirk’s Glebe Street, launched in 2013 and supports young people in central Scotland from the ages of seven to 25.
It assists over 700 young people each year through activities such as mentoring, personal development, and employability programmes.
Dave Bremner, managing director, said: “We cannot thank CALA Homes (West) enough for its generosity.
“The funding will make a great difference to the services which we provide and the young people who we are able to help.”
The funding came after a visit to the charity from CALA’s marketing manager, who was impressed with the young people’s commitment to The Prince’s Trust programme.