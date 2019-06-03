Falkirk youngsters prove to be a real credit to saving cash

Pupils from Bo’ness, Denny, Dunipace and St Francis Xavier’s primary schools and students from Graeme High School visit the Falkirk District Credit Union offices in Grangemouth to celebrate the success they have enjoyed running their own school-based credit union collection points.

The aim of the school-based collections is to show young people the benefits of saving money – putting your pocket money or birthday cash away instead of spending it almost as soon as you get it. The school collections, which are only open during the school term, allow pupils to hand in their money at their school instead of having to call in at the Station Road office. The credit union also currently operates a Penny Wise junior account which also helps children, who can open an account at any age, to get into the positive habit of saving as early as possible. All cash collected is fully protected as the credit union is regulated by financial authorities. To learn more about Falkirk District Credit Union and the school collections visit www.falkirkcreditunion.co.uk or call (01324) 473695.