Falkirk youngsters follow in footsteps of Romans

Youngsters were given the opportunity to follow in the footsteps of the Romans at a series of fun drop-in sessions at Forth Valley Sensory Centre in Camelon.

The events were organised as part of the annual Big Roman Week celebrations taking part all over Falkirk district.

Children made Roman-style pots from clay and handling historic items and Falkirk Community Trust’s heritage engagement officer Geoff Bailey also delivered a talk about the archaeological dig on the site of what is now the Tescos supermarket in Camelon, which uncovered dozens of Roman shoes and other artefacts.