The latest figures from HM Revenue and Customs show 3,000 jobs held by workers living in Falkirk were furloughed as of July 31 – 4% of all that were eligible.

That was 600 fewer than the 3,600 furloughed at the end of June.

It was also down by nearly three-quarters compared to the 10,400 on the scheme during the 2021 peak in January.

The numbers on furlough has fallen further

An age breakdown for those on furlough across local authority areas has also been published for the first time.

In Falkirk, people aged between 55 and 59 made up the highest proportion of those on furlough with 370 (12%) on the scheme.

Meanwhile, people aged 65 and over accounted for the smallest proportion – 170 (6%).

July was the first month that employers had to pay 10% of the salaries of their furloughed workers, giving them an incentive to bring staff back, or end their employment.

Employer contributions rose to 20% in August and September.

The Resolution Foundation said a slowing down in the number of employees coming off the scheme in July meant there was a risk of a fresh rise in unemployment in the autumn.

Charlie McCurdy, economist at the think tank, said: "Up to a million employees could still be on furlough when the scheme closes at the end of this month.

“While we expect most of these staff to return to their previous roles, a significant number will not."

