Falkirk Woodcrafters host socially distanced Big Lunch in Dollar Park
Falkirk’s Woodcraft Folk group organised a socially distanced Big Lunch event in the beautiful surroundings of Dollar Park.
The Big Lunch is an annual charity event which aims to improve mental health, reduce isolation and bring people together to build more resilient, better connected communities.
This year it took place on June 5 and June 6, encouraging everyone to get together virtually or, safely in real life, to unite in a nationwide act of community friendship.
Woodcraft Folk hosted their lunch from noon to 2pm last Saturday and there was fun and food aplenty for everyone on the day.
A Woodcraft Folk spokesperson said: “Every week thousands of volunteers and young people meet in school halls, community venues and a host of other places to learn about big ideas through fun activities like singing, camping, playing and debating.
“Our aim is to have great fun, but also to try to develop children’s self-confidence and build their awareness of society around them.”